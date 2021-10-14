Alberta reports 916 new cases of COVID-19, 29 additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 13,423.

There are currently 1,016 people in Alberta hospitals with the virus, including 231 individuals who are in intensive care with COVID-19. This is a decrease of five from Wednesday’s ICU count of 236.

Unvaccinated individuals now make up 71.95% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, while 4.92% are partially vaccinated and 23.13% are fully vaccinated.

There have been 6,281,014 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province as of October 13. Of those vaccinated, 85.6% of Alberta’s eligible population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76.5% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

Today marks the fourth day in a row that under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Alberta. There were 652 infections found on Wednesday, 606 on Tuesday, and 628 on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 29 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,930.

The testing positivity rate was nearly 7.2% on October 13. A total of 313,201 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the province since the beginning of the pandemic, with 296,848 cases now recovered.