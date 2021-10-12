Alberta reports more than 2,800 new cases of COVID-19, 33 deaths

Alberta health officials reported 2,818 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as active cases in the province declined by more than 2,000.

The four-day total included 1,085 cases on Friday, 1,039 cases on Saturday, 628 cases on Sunday, and 606 cases on Monday.

The total number of active cases in the province now stands at 15,295, a decrease of 2,094.

There are 1,053 people in hospital due to the virus, a decrease of 48 from Friday’s count of 1,101. Currently, 242 individuals are in intensive care with the virus.

You might also like: QR code to be Alberta's sole proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting November

Stunning aurora borealis lights up the sky across Alberta (PHOTOS)

Snow blankets parts of Alberta over Thanksgiving long weekend

There were 33 new deaths caused by the virus reported, including a 14-year-old, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,863.

The province also announced the launch of the QR code app for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. That will become the sole valid proof of vaccination come November.

As of October 11, there have been 6,238,674 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 85.3% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 311,633 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta, with 293,475 having since recovered.