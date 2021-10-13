Alberta reports 652 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 652 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 14,218.

Today’s numbers mark the third day in a row that under 700 new cases were reported, after nearly six weeks of new case numbers in the thousands almost every day. There were 606 cases found on Tuesday, and 628 on Monday.

The testing positivity rate was just over 7.5% on October 12.

Over the past 24 hours, 38 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,901.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 312,285 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the province, with 295,166 cases since recovered.

There are now 1,027 people in Alberta hospitals with the virus, a decrease of 26 from Tuesday’s count of 1,053. This includes 236 individuals who are in intensive care with COVID-19.

Of those in hospital, 72.64% are unvaccinated and 4.77% are partially vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals make up 22.59% of hospitalizations.

As of October 12, there have been 6,259,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of those vaccinated, 85.5% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76.2% of Alberta’s eligible population is now fully immunized against the virus.