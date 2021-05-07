Alberta reports under 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second time this week

Alberta reported 1,980 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the number of active cases in the province to 24,860.

Of the new cases, 479 were variants of concern, which is slightly less than Thursday’s count of 536.

Alberta currently has 12,828 active COVID-19 variant cases, representing 53% of the province’s total active infections.

The number of hospitalizations in the province due to the virus has increased by 5 since Wednesday, to 659. This includes 150 Albertans in intensive care.

Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s total number of deaths to 2,106.

The total number of cases that Alberta has reported throughout the course of the pandemic is now sitting at 205,115, with 178,149 individuals having recovered from the virus.

As of May 6, 1,792,312 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 311,908 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine.