Alberta reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth time in a week

Alberta reported 2,271 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the province’s active infection count to 24,156 and making it the fifth time in the past week that over 2,000 new daily cases have been found.

The province reported 2,048 cases on April 29, 2,007 on April 30, and 2,433 on May 1. An additional 1,731 infections were found on May 2, with 2,012 more on May 3, and another 1,743 on May 4.

Of Wednesday’s new infections, 903 were variants of concern. There are now 14,358 active variant cases, making up about 59% of Alberta’s total active cases – the lowest percentage since April 21.

There are currently 666 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, including 146 individuals in intensive care.

Three additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the province’s death toll to 2,102.

As of May 4, 1,694,675 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta, and 305,511 Albertans are now fully immunized with two doses.

On Tuesday evening, Premier Jason Kenney announced new mandatory public health measures being put in place across the province in an attempt to reduce the growing spread of the virus.

The latest restrictions include new measures for outdoor social gatherings, schools, sports, performance and recreation, retail, restaurants, places of worship, hotels and motels, health, social and professional services, personal and wellness services, indoor fitness, funerals, and post-secondary institutions.

A complete list of current COVID-19 public health measures can be found on the Government of Alberta’s website.