Alberta continues to see high COVID-19 case counts across the province, reporting another 2,012 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,900 were variants of concern, with variants now making up nearly 64% of Alberta’s 23,608 total active COVID-19 infections.

There are now 658 individuals in hospital due to the virus, including 154 in intensive care.

Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, raising the province’s death toll to 2,090.

As of May 2, 1,640,303 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, and 301,398 Albertans are now fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Premier Jason Kenney said that further public health measures would be announced on Tuesday.

“Cases and hospitalizations are rising faster than our vaccines are arriving,” the premier said. “We need to bend the curve in the next few weeks. Which means we need folks to follow the rules.”

He went on to implore Albertans to take the pandemic seriously. “I said [last Thursday] that if Albertans are not willing to do what’s right, even though it’s hard, then we will be forced to take further steps.”

“Given the issues we saw this weekend, and a record high of cases reported, we are developing a package of stronger public health measures, which I expect to announced tomorrow.”

Premier Kenney didn’t offer any information as to what the further measures would include.