Alberta reports 1,743 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to rise

Alberta reported 1,743 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, raising the province’s active case count to 23,623.

The number of hospitalizations in Alberta due to the virus continues on an upward trend as well. There are currently 671 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 13 from Monday’s count of 658. This includes 150 individuals in intensive care.

There were 876 variants of concern reported on Tuesday. Variants now represent over 62% of all active cases in Alberta with a total of 14,728.

Another nine deaths relating to the virus were reported in the last day, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,099.

In response to high case counts across the province, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce expanded COVID-19 public health measures this evening at 6:02 pm.

The province expanded its COVID-19 vaccine rollout program on Tuesday to include more than 105,000 teachers, early childhood educators, and support staff.

All Albertans aged 40 and over are eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, and residents of Banff and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo aged 18 and up can be vaccinated under Phase 2D or with AstraZeneca.

Additionally, from May 4 to 10, the Genesis Centre vaccination clinic in northeast Calgary has expanded its daily hours to run from 8 am to 11 pm, allowing those observing Ramadan to receive their vaccines after sundown.

According to the Alberta government, approximately 700 additional evening appointments have been added at the Genesis Centre clinic, to ensure that all eligible Albertans who want the vaccine have easy access to it.

As of May 3, 303,509 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and a total of 1,668,455 doses have been administered across the province.