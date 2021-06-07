Parts of Alberta under winter storm warning as summer approaches

The first day of summer is less than two weeks away, and in true Alberta fashion, some winter weather might be heading our way.

After a wave of warm temperatures put a heat warning in effect through much of southern and central Alberta last week, parts of the province are now under a different kind of weather warning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for areas of Banff National Park and Jasper National Park.

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” reads Environment Canada’s website. “Heavy snowfall will continue along Highway 93 at higher elevations.”

Those travelling on and around Highway 93 between Jasper and Saskatchewan River Crossing and between Lake Louise and Saskatchewan River Crossing should use caution and consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” reads Environment Canada’s website. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

A total of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in these areas by Tuesday morning.

Additionally, Environment Canada has placed rainfall warnings in Nordegg, Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734, Caroline, and Rocky Mountain House.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected, and periods of heavy rain will continue in the above regions throughout the day. Total rainfall of 80 to 100 millimetres is expected by the time the rain ends on Tuesday.

Let’s hope the winter storm warning is lifted soon and that snowfall stays limited to the mountains. Patio season has begun in Alberta, and we’re not ready to give that up just yet.