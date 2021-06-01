Restaurants across Alberta can resume patio service today

Today’s the day, Alberta. Restaurants across the province are now officially permitted to open their patios once again after over three weeks of restrictions on dine-in services.

Since May 9, 2021, all in-person dining, including outdoor patios, had to close for at least a three-week period.

During a press conference last week, the Government of Alberta outlined the province’s plan for reopening.

Premier Jason Kenney announced a 3-stage roadmap outlining how restrictions will ease while protecting the healthcare system.

As a part of Step 1, on June 1, 2021, outdoor patio dining can resume with a maximum of four people per table.