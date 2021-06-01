FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant ClosingsCoronavirus

Restaurants across Alberta can resume patio service today

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
Jun 1 2021, 8:00 am
Restaurants across Alberta can resume patio service today
Today’s the day, Alberta. Restaurants across the province are now officially permitted to open their patios once again after over three weeks of restrictions on dine-in services.

Since May 9, 2021, all in-person dining, including outdoor patios, had to close for at least a three-week period.

During a press conference last week, the Government of Alberta outlined the province’s plan for reopening.

Premier Jason Kenney announced a 3-stage roadmap outlining how restrictions will ease while protecting the healthcare system.

As a part of Step 1, on June 1, 2021, outdoor patio dining can resume with a maximum of four people per table.

Everyone at the table must be members of the same household or for a person living alone, dining parties are limited to two close contacts. Physical distancing and other restrictions will still apply.

