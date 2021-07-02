Alberta reports 43 new COVID-19 cases as active infections drop below 900

Active COVID-19 infections are now under 900 in Alberta, including 43 new cases reported on Friday.

According to new numbers from the province, there are 895 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, down by 160 from the pre-Canada Day count of 1,055.

Friday marks the 12th consecutive day of under 100 new infections being found, with 67 reported on Thursday, 76 on Wednesday, 61 on Tuesday, and 31 on Monday.

Alberta’s testing positivity rate sits at approximately 0.7%.

There are 144 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, including 33 in intensive care.

Over the past 24 hours, there were no new deaths cause by COVID-19 reported, leaving the province’s death toll at 2,301.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,097 confirmed cases of the virus have been found in the province. Of these, 228,901 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 1, 73.1% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 44.8% that are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 4,432,975 vaccines have been administered in the province.