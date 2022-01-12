Alberta reports record-breaking 6,789 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Alberta health officials reported a record-breaking 6,789 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The previous record-high new daily case count was on January 6, 2022, with 6,257 infections. Prior to the rapid increase Alberta has seen in daily infections since mid-December, the highest new daily case count was recorded on April 30, 2021, with 2,433 cases.

Including today’s new infections, there are a total of 61,229 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The province’s testing positivity rate was just over 38% on January 11.

You might also like: Alberta unions call for circuit-breaker measures as Omicron cases rise

Popular Calgary eatery voluntarily hits pause on service amid COVID-19 restrictions

Quebec judge suspends unvaccinated father's visitation rights to see his son

Currently, there are 748 people in hospital with the virus, including 82 in intensive care. This is an increase of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day’s count.

Unvaccinated individuals make up 37.57% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, while 4.55% are partially vaccinated and 57.89% are fully vaccinated.

As of January 11, 7,954,703 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.6% have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 85.6% have had two shots.

There have been 15 additional deaths caused by the virus reported over the last 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,367.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Alberta has recorded a total of 424,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 359,726 have since recovered.