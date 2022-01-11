More than 700 people in hospital with COVID-19 as Alberta reports 4,704 new cases

Alberta health officials reported 4,704 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Including the new infections, there are 58,613 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The province’s testing positivity rate was just over 38.5% on January 10.

There have been eight additional deaths caused by the virus reported in the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,352.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 417,533 confirmed cases of the disease, and 355,568 have since recovered.

Currently, there are 708 people in hospital with the virus, including 80 in intensive care with COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated individuals make up 54.96% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, while 4.88% are partially vaccinated and 40.16% are unvaccinated.

As of January 10, there have been 7,927,682 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.6% have had at least one shot, while 85.6% have had two doses of vaccine.