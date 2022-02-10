More rapid tests expected to arrive in Alberta next week as province reports 1,363 new COVID-19 cases

After the Alberta government introduced free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in mid-December, stock ran out quickly and kits have been hard to come by; however, the province is expected to receive more tests soon.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Minister of Health Jason Copping said that the provincial government is shipping another two million tests to Alberta pharmacies starting this week. Copping added that all pharmacies should receive stock by next week.

He noted that at-home test kits will be made available for distribution at pharmacies only, and Alberta Health Services sites will no longer receive shipments as they had previously.

Copping said that 633 additional pharmacies across the province have joined the rapid test program and ordered tests. This means there are now a total of 1,453 pharmacies distributing tests in Alberta.

Participating pharmacies will be added to the Alberta Blue Cross website as they receive tests, and the list will be updated as supply levels change.

“I want to thank all Albertans for your patience in the time it’s taken to distribute these tests as we work through these supply chain issues,” Copping said.

He reminded Albertans that they are eligible for a free test kit every 14 days, as supply allows. Each kit contains five rapid tests. To receive your kit, just show your healthcare card at participating pharmacies. You can also pick up a test kit for another person as long as you have a copy or photo of their healthcare card.

Copping added that the government will keep shipping rapid tests to pharmacies throughout February as they receive them.

Beyond this month, they will evaluate the rapid test program to determine how many more tests the province needs and for how much longer, “because – and we can finally say this – we’re passed the peak of the Omicron wave, and we’re transitioning to life on the other side of it,” Copping said.

Health officials reported 1,363 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, and there are now 25,339 active infections in the province.

There are 1,586 people in hospital with the virus, including 126 in intensive care. This is a decrease of 29 total hospitalizations from Wednesday’s count of 1,615.

Of those in hospital, 27.3% have had three doses of vaccine, 37.2% have had two doses, and 5.11% have had one shot. Unvaccinated individuals make up 30.39% of hospitalizations.

As of February 9, a total of 8,401,303 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.9% have had at least one shot, while 86.3% are fully vaccinated.

There were 22 new deaths caused by the virus reported over the past 24 hours, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,718.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has confirmed a total of 512,765 COVID-19 infections, and 483,708 have since recovered.