Alberta reports 1,684 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

Alberta reported 1,684 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, putting the number of active infections in the province at 26,896. This is a decrease of 1,369 active cases since Tuesday’s count.

Including today’s new cases, there have been a total of 511,402 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, with 480,810 cases now recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 10 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,696.

There are 1,615 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of eight since the previous day. This includes 135 people in intensive care, which is six more than Tuesday’s ICU count of 129.

Of those in hospital, 27.37% have had three doses of vaccine, 37.71% have had two doses, and 5.14% have had one dose. Unvaccinated individuals make up 29.78% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of February 8, 89.9% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 86.3% are fully vaccinated. There have been 181,051 children aged five to 11 who have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.

A total of 8,391,935 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney, along with Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced that the province would introduce a three-step plan to begin the “return to normal.”

Step one of the plan includes removing the Restrictions Exemption Program, Alberta’s version of a vaccine passport, and lifting masking requirements for children and youth. Step two, which will see further measures lifted, is set to begin on March 1, given that hospitalizations are trending downwards.

The timing of step three, which will see the removal of virtually all remaining public health measures, depends on hospitalization rates continuing to trend downward.

Hinshaw took to Twitter to remind Albertans to be considerate as these changes come into effect.

“We know COVID is not going away,” Hinshaw wrote. “It will continue to be w/ us for many months & likely years to come.”

“There has never been one right path to deal w/ COVID. Each path has advantages & disadvantages that must be carefully weighed,” she continued.

As the approach to COVID shifts in our province, I encourage Albertans to continue to assess their unique situation & make personal decisions about their own health. You should do what is best for you & your family, even if that differs to what others around you are doing.(6/7) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) February 9, 2022

Hinshaw said that as the approach to COVID-19 shifts in our province, she encourages Albertans to continue to assess their unique situations make personal decisions about their own health.

“You should do what is best for you and your family, even if that differs from what others around you are doing,” she added.

She finished by saying, “I ask everyone to be respectful and patient with those around you as we all adjust in the weeks ahead.”