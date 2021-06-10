Pools, weight rooms, and other facilities set to reopen in Calgary

The City of Calgary has announced that it plans to reopen a number of recreational facilities starting next week.

Stage 2 of the Alberta government’s Open for Summer Plan is now in place, allowing indoor recreation centres and gyms to be open, and permitting youth and adult sports both indoors and outdoors.

As part of this, Calgary will soon be reopening facilities across the city, including pools, weight rooms, arenas, athletic parks, and more.

“We are happy to be able to resume operations and provide Calgarians with the activities they love,” said Jarret Hoebers, Regional Manager with Calgary Recreation, in a news release. “The health and safety of our customers and staff is our top priority, and we are making sure we reopen in a measured, safe way in alignment with all Provincial health orders and municipal bylaws.”

It’s important to note that facilities will have limited capacity, and users will need to pre-book their activities.

Some facilities will be available as early as next Monday, June 14, with additional locations to reopen in a phased approach. According to the City of Calgary, this will be based on a number of factors, including the hiring and certifying of staff, and customer use.

Here are the recreation facilities that are reopening soon in Calgary.

Pools and fitness facilities

Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre (opening June 14)

Glenmore Aquatic Centre (opening June 14)

Inglewood Aquatic Centre (opening June 14)

Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre (opening June 14)

Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre (opening June 14)

Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre (opening June 14)

Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre (opening June 21)

Renfrew Aquatic & Recreation Centre (opening June 21)

Arenas

Father David Bauer and Norma Bush arenas – two ice sheets (opening June 14)

Optimist & George Blundun arenas – two dry pads (opening June 14)

Shouldice – one dry pad (opening June 14)

Stew Hendry & Henry Viney arenas – two ice sheets (opening June 14)

Southland Leisure Centre – two ice sheets (opening June 14)

Athletic parks

Tom Brook Athletic Park (opening June 14)

Renfrew Athletic Park (opening June 14)

Foothills Athletic Park (open as of June 1)

Glenmore Athletic Park (open as of June 1)

New Brighton Athletic Park (open as of June 1)

Optimist Athletic Park (open as of June 1)

Shouldice Athletic Park (open as of June 1)

Spray parks and wading pools (weather dependent)

West Confederation Park spray park (opening June 19)

Prairie Winds Park spray park (opening June 19)

Rotary Park spray park (opening June 19)

South Glenmore Park spray park (opening June 19)

Valleyview Park spray park (opening June 19)

Bowness Park wading pool (opening June 19)

Prairie Winds Park wading pool (opening June 19)

Other amenities

Calgary Soccer Centre – eight indoor and three outdoor artificial turf fields (opening June 14)

Glenmore Sailing School (opening June 14 for sailboat, canoe, and kayak rentals)

In addition to City of Calgary recreation facilities reopening, registered programs, lessons, and day camps will soon be available, with some sessions starting on July 3.

The booking system for swim times and workouts opened at noon on Thursday, June 10, and the City of Calgary invites individuals to visit their website to make an appointment.