Alberta confirms its second case of monkeypox

Alberta confirmed its second case of monkeypox, the province’s chief medical officer of health revealed on Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw posted on Twitter that the second Alberta case is not linked to the first case announced last week.

Through that monitoring, a second case of monkeypox has been identified in the province. The individual is currently self-isolating and I would like to thank them for working with our team to inform our investigation and contact tracing efforts. (2/8) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 7, 2022

“At this time there is no known direct connection to other confirmed cases,” Hinshaw tweeted.

According to PHAC, there are 81 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada as of June 7. There have been 71 confirmed cases in Quebec, eight cases in Ontario, one in Alberta, and one in British Columbia.

Anyone who believes they might have monkeypox is asked to self-isolate and call 811 or their primary care physician.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes, says Health Canada.

Typically, it’s a mild illness and most people recover on their own. Symptoms start with flu-like symptoms, lymph node swelling, then progress to a rash on the face and body. Lesions can also appear on mucous membranes, including the mouth, tongue, and genitals.