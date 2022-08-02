An Alberta MLA is getting a lot of attention online for jumping into action during a scary moment at the Strathmore Stampede.

If you ever wonder what kind of leader @LeelaAheer would be… Yesterday she grabbed a bull. Jumped right in front of it. Pushed it, to save someone who was stuck under. She did not hesitate one minute. This is my friend. And this is who I want as a leader#ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/MGRVonSlMV — Sarah Biggs (@sarahbyyc) August 1, 2022

In a video shared online, Leela Aheer MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore is seen jumping into the pen as a bull is charging someone. She then literally grabs the bull by the horns and tries pushing the bull away.

Eventually, the bull relents and Aheer guides the person to safety.

It was a very scary situation, but Aheer reassures us that the story has a happy ending.