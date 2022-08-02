NewsPolitics

Peter Klein
Aug 2 2022, 5:56 pm
An Alberta MLA is getting a lot of attention online for jumping into action during a scary moment at the Strathmore Stampede.

In a video shared online, Leela Aheer MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore is seen jumping into the pen as a bull is charging someone. She then literally grabs the bull by the horns and tries pushing the bull away.

Eventually, the bull relents and Aheer guides the person to safety.

It was a very scary situation, but Aheer reassures us that the story has a happy ending.

