An Alberta MLA is getting a lot of attention online for jumping into action during a scary moment at the Strathmore Stampede.
If you ever wonder what kind of leader @LeelaAheer would be…
Yesterday she grabbed a bull. Jumped right in front of it. Pushed it, to save someone who was stuck under.
She did not hesitate one minute.
This is my friend. And this is who I want as a leader#ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/MGRVonSlMV
— Sarah Biggs (@sarahbyyc) August 1, 2022
In a video shared online, Leela Aheer MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore is seen jumping into the pen as a bull is charging someone. She then literally grabs the bull by the horns and tries pushing the bull away.
- You might also like:
- A lot of people were happy Stampede was back to normal.
- Windshields smashed after massive hail in central Alberta (PHOTOS)
- 12 things to do in Calgary this week: August 1 to 7
Eventually, the bull relents and Aheer guides the person to safety.
It was a very scary situation, but Aheer reassures us that the story has a happy ending.
All good-and thank you for asking. The bull is also fine.
— Leela Sharon Aheer (@LeelaAheer) August 1, 2022