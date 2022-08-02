NewsWeather

Windshields smashed after massive hail in central Alberta (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Aug 2 2022, 1:30 am
Jackie Fraser/Facebook | Bob Wells/Facebook

A tornado warned storm that struck central Alberta Monday afternoon caused damage to numerous vehicles, with up to grapefruit sized hail being reported.

Photos and videos posted on the QEII and areas between the communities of Red Deer and Innisfail showed damage to vehicles that were in path of the massive hail stones.

Baseball-sized hail was also reported from the storm that struck near the community of Markerville, southwest of Red Deer.

A video posted to Twitter also showed a vehicle driving with a smashed out back window reportedly taken in the area where the severe storms hit.

A full list of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings in places for Alberta can be found on the Environment Canada website.

