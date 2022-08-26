It’s one of the costliest homes to hit the market in Alberta, and this newly listed house in Calgary even has an underground tunnel to enjoy.

You could call 1320 Prospect Avenue SW in Calgary home for a staggering $5,285,000, with its grand design including five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The mansion boasts more than 7,700 square feet of living space and upon entering it you are greeted by a marvellous two-way staircase, marble floors and a stunning Swarovski crystal chandelier.

Enjoy the chef’s kitchen with an oversized island, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, an adjoining breakfast nook with a door to the *outdoor* kitchen area and a covered deck with Infratech heaters. Splendid for those cool spring and fall evenings when you still want to enjoy the outdoors!

The great room features floor-to-ceiling windows and a coffered ceiling, and the dining room has a gas fireplace. The nearby main floor office/den also has a gas fireplace and a two-piece powder room for all your guests.

The lower level has a massive recreational room with a built-in media area, a fourth bedroom with a full four-piece bedroom and a glass-enclosed wine room. A wine room?! Count us in!

The oversized four-car heated garage leads to an underground tunnel — yes, an UNDERGROUND TUNNEL — that takes you to a separate 600-square-foot spa that houses a hot tub, dry sauna, steam shower, and a two-piece powder room.

We have never come across an underground tunnel in an Alberta house before — what a unique thing to throw into your home!

For the kids, or the adults that want to feel like kids, there is even a large playhouse on the property as well, according to its Zoocasa listing.