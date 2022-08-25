Alberta is full of interesting homes, and one mansion in Edmonton has one of the most unique roofs we have ever seen, along with a staircase fit for the jungle, too.

Nestled in the lovely Quarry Ridge neighbourhood, the home offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms with its $1,299,000 listing price.

The home is bursting with unique touches, from the unique structure of the roof to the

40’X100′ outdoor pool, complete with a water feature, of course.

The chef’s kitchen is adorned with custom cabinets, generous dining space, an outdoor veranda and upgraded fancy appliances.

The concrete stairs are also heated on the staircase, complete with custom iron railings and an atrium that guides you to the main walkout level.

Just look at all the lush, thriving plants. It’s a little taste of the tropics, right in the middle of your own home!

An in-ground trampoline is in the backyard along with two greenhouses, an entertainment/dining area and a bench seating firepit area.