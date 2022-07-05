It was once listed as the most expensive home on the market in Alberta, but this mansion just had its price dropped by a wicked $2 million.

The house just outside of Calgary at 4111 162 Avenue SW offers up more than 9,000 square feet of living space, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and is listed for $8 million, according to its Zoocasa listing.

Earlier this year, the house was listed for a sky-high $10 million, thanks to the unique opportunity with the property — it’s located in the transit station planning area of Calgary’s upcoming community of Providence.

Not only are you buying this MASSIVE home, but you are also netting nearly 19 acres.

Unique features in the home include three fireplaces, an indoor basketball court, a home theatre, a huge recreation room, and a home gym.

Outside the home is an ice hockey arena. What’s more Canadian than coming home from work and playing some hockey?

Just look at the bathrooms in this place, that shower is a dream and that TUB?!? Come on now!