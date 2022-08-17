The saying “good fortune comes in threes” certainly rings true in Alberta right now: Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced three new winners in the province this month.

Two lucky Albertans took home $100,000 each, while a third snagged $250,000.

The winners are from Sexsmith, Chestermere, and Lethbridge, showing that lucky tickets can be found scattered across a number of prize draws and locations.

Here are the three lucky lottery winners announced in Alberta this week.

Julia Okimaw-Hawryluk struck it big with her WESTERN 649 ticket, netting $100,000 by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number for the July 13 draw.

“I’m so happy,” the winner added in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) media release.

She purchased her winning ticket from Real Canadian Superstore at 12225 99th Street in Grand Prairie on the afternoon of the draw.

As for what she has planned for her recent windfall: “I’m going to buy myself a new vehicle,” she said.

Jadavji Aminmohamed netted $250,000 after matching all seven digits of the winning EXTRA number – 3192771 – for the June 29 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Aminmohamed brought his ticket to the local store almost a month after the draw and scanned it on the self-checker when he realized he had been holding onto a winning ticket, according to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) media release.

“It didn’t feel real until the teller got way more excited than I was,” he recalled as he claimed his prize.” To be sure, Aminmohamed scanned his ticket three more times before handing it to the cashier for validation.

The winner has some plans for his recent windfall, saying that he’ll “put it in the bank, and I’d like to share some with my family.”

The winner purchased his ticket from the Canadian Tire Gas Bar at 3516 8th Avenue NE in Calgary on June 27.

“It’s unbelievable,” he added.

Shaun Klassen woke up the morning after the July 6 LOTTO 6/49 draw $100,000 richer after the EXTRA he added to his ticket matched the last six digits of the winning number – 1732194.

“I checked it the morning after on my phone. When I saw it was a winner, I checked it a few

more times,” Klassen said while claiming his prize.

He scanned his ticket using the Lotto Spot! App six times on July 7 before taking it to the

local store and double-checking it on the self-checker, according to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) media release.

“I called my wife to tell her. It took a few tries before she picked up, but she was awestruck

when she did,” Klassen recalled while claiming his prize.

Klassen plans on using his recent windfall to pay off some debt and is looking forward to

taking a trip soon.

He purchased his winning ticket from Mobil at 18 Aquitania Boulevard West in Lethbridge on July 4.