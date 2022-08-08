Boss gives Canadian man the day off from work after big lottery win

A man who won the lottery in Prince Edward Island says his boss gave him the day off after finding out he won the lottery.

John LaBrech of Souris, PEI said he was sitting in his car outside of work when he played a Set for Life Scratch’N Win ticket he had purchased earlier.

“I scratched the ticket in the parking lot. I know how to play the game, so once I scratched the prize area and saw Set for Life, my body just started shaking. Then I got out of the car and walked around the parking lot five times,” he told the Atlantic Lottery in a news release after learning he has won a whopping $675,000.

LaBrech then went inside and showed the ticket to his boss, who gave him the rest of the day off work.

He then jetted home to tell his mom about the win before heading to the store where he bought it to have it validated.

You might also like: Alberta man had to check his ticket FIVE times to believe he won lottery

Lotto 6/49 is changing next month and you can win even more cash

Woman wins lottery for the THIRD time, reveals her winning strategy

With such an important ticket on his hands, he said he was flat-out nervous about misplacing it.

“I hid it. I was going to tape it to my stomach in a bag, I was so scared I was going to lose it,” he said to Atlantic Lottery. “I was really overwhelmed. It doesn’t seem real. I couldn’t sleep the other night, I was up having coffee at 4:30 in the morning.”

LaBrech was given the option of either receiving $1,000 a week for 25 years or a lump sum payment of $675,000. He opted to take the lump sum payment.

He said he enjoys his favourite games and intends to keep playing the lottery following his win.

“It could happen again,” he said.

As for plans for his windfall, he is looking to buy a new home to be closer to his partner, fund his daughter’s university education and help out other family members.