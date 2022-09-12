An Alberta man was in for a surprise after finding out he won much more on his lottery ticket than he had originally thought.
When Vernon Burpee of Sherwood Park brought his Lotto 6/49 ticket into a local store the day after the August 24 draw, he was shocked to discover he was about to be $250,000 wealthier.
“I went in and checked my tickets,” Burpee recalled while claiming his prize with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).
“I thought I had won $25,000; I rechecked it and saw that it was a few more numbers, so eventually I handed it to the clerk to check for me.”
Burpee said he checked his ticket twice on the self-checker before getting verification of what he was seeing from the cashier.
He matched all seven digits of the winning EXTRA number – 27144985, winning him the game’s top prize.
He purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 9655 63rd Avenue in Edmonton on August 22.
As for what he plans to do with his recent windfall, it’s all going to a safe place.
“I’m going to put it all in the bank,” Burpee said.