An Alberta man was in for a surprise after finding out he won much more on his lottery ticket than he had originally thought.

When Vernon Burpee of Sherwood Park brought his Lotto 6/49 ticket into a local store the day after the August 24 draw, he was shocked to discover he was about to be $250,000 wealthier.

“I went in and checked my tickets,” Burpee recalled while claiming his prize with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

“I thought I had won $25,000; I rechecked it and saw that it was a few more numbers, so eventually I handed it to the clerk to check for me.”

Burpee said he checked his ticket twice on the self-checker before getting verification of what he was seeing from the cashier.

He matched all seven digits of the winning EXTRA number – 27144985, winning him the game’s top prize.

He purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 9655 63rd Avenue in Edmonton on August 22.

As for what he plans to do with his recent windfall, it’s all going to a safe place.

“I’m going to put it all in the bank,” Burpee said.