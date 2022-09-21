"Didn't want to create a commotion": Alberta lottery winner plays it cool after win

A lottery winner in Alberta said he was excited after scanning his winning ticket, however, he played it cool because he didn’t want to cause a scene in the store.

Dwayne Saulter of Sherwood Park netted a cool $1 million after matching all seven winning digits for one of the MAXMILLIONS on the September 9 LOTTO MAX draw. His winning numbers were 1, 9, 23, 38, 39, 46, and 47.

The morning after the draw, Saulter went into a local store and checked his ticket on the self-checker. When he scanned his ticket, he was in for a big surprise.

“I couldn’t believe it, but there were so many people at the store I didn’t want to create a commotion,” he recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize.

Saulter calmly walked to the counter to sign his name on the ticket before quietly getting in line.

Once he got to the front, he handed his ticket to the cashier and asked if they could check it for him. The terminal froze when the cashier scanned the ticket and confirmed his $1 million win.

“Shocked is an understatement; I was shaking for sure,” Saulter said.

The winner has a few plans for his recent windfall, including some renovations on his acreage and then maybe a trip to Tahiti.

“It doesn’t even feel real yet!” he added.

He purchased his ticket from Petro Canada Fort Road Super Stop at 5011 137th Avenue NW in Edmonton on September 7.