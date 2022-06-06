Rural living is relaxing, but rural living in a $2 million dollar log home with private access to a lake? Now that’s rustic luxury!

Located in Wetaskiwin County, the more than 5,500 square feet hand-scribed custom log home with a walkout basement is also situated on 160 pristine fenced acres, according to its Zoocasa listing.

The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and was built in 2000. It also has private access to Bloomingfield Lake, so you’ll be getting plenty of kayaking and canoeing in during the summer months!



Other key features of the home include an upper hobby room/loft, full in-floor heating in the basement, granite countertops, and two fireplaces.

Check out that living room with all them logs! Looks like the perfect spot to have some family and friends over for a weekend getaway and connect with nature.

The main bedroom has a gas fireplace — the winters are hard enough in Alberta but having a fireplace to keep you nice and toasty while a snowstorm sets in? We can get into that!

After a day of hanging out in the massive backyard or spending some time at the lake, hop into the sauna and relax.