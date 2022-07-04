Alberta set to bring in more inflation relief plans this week

Alberta may bring in more inflation support plans this week, Premier Jason Kenney revealed during his radio show this weekend.

On Saturday, while responding to a question about inflation that was asked by a caller on his phone-in radio show on CHQR and CHED, Kenney said there will be an announcement about more support, which he believed would come this week.

He did not elaborate on what the measures might be.

Earlier this year Alberta slashed its gas tax at the pump, reducing the price of gas by 13 cents per litre, which is set to remain in effect until early September.

The province is also handing out $150 in electricity rebates in an effort to lower the impact of inflation.

“Anyone who says there’s just one simple explanation is fibbing,” Kenney said on his radio show, pointing to several explanations for high inflation, including federal monetary policy and large federal deficits.

“I think most of the experts hope, or project, this will start to come off next year, but we’re probably in for a few more months of high inflation,” he added.