Alberta reports 920 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Alberta health officials reported 920 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the number of Albertans in the ICU pushed past 100.

Including the new cases, there are currently 11,660 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta. That’s an increase of 234 from Monday.

The province also identified 2,268 new variant cases, bringing the number of active variant cases to 9,535.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta as well, with 431 people now in hospital with the virus.

This is an increase of 30 from Monday’s count of 401, and includes 106 individuals in intensive care.

Four new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,375.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 252,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta. Of those, 238,935 have since recovered.

As of August 30, there have been 5,559,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 78% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose and 69.8% considered fully immunized against the virus.