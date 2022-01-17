Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping tests positive for COVID-19

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping confirmed on Monday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Copping wrote on Twitter that, after displaying mild symptoms of the virus last week, he took a rapid test, which came back positive.

The health minister says that he is now isolating at home. He urged Albertans to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms and to take a rapid test if they can.

In a second tweet, Copping added, “I urge any Albertan who hasn’t gotten immunized or still needs a booster to consider doing so.”

“Reports suggest fully vaccinated individuals are 19 times less likely to end up in the hospital with Omicron than unvaccinated individuals,” continued Copping.

Copping has been the Alberta Health Minister since September 21, 2021, when he took over the role from the current minister of labour and immigration, Tyler Shandro.

On Monday, Alberta reported 15,886 new cases of COVID-19 found in the province since Friday. There are currently 1,007 individuals in hospital with the virus, including 94 in intensive care.