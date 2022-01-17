Hospitalizations hit 1,000 as Alberta reports 15,886 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported 15,886 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 72,368.

The three-day case count is as follows:

January 14: 6,293 new cases

January 15: 5,407 new cases

January 16: 4,186 new cases

There are 1,007 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 94 in intensive care. This is an increase of 185 hospitalizations since Friday’s count of 822.

As of January 16, 89.8% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.8% have had two shots. There have also been 1,239,463 third doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province.

A total of 8,071,666 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

Since Friday’s update, 23 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported. This brings Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,403.

Including today’s new cases, there have been 452,381 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 376,610 have since recovered.

On Monday, Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.