Alberta government walks back low-income transit pass funding cuts in Calgary and Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 1 2024, 6:24 pm
Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

The Alberta government has announced it will no longer proceed with its low-income transit pass funding cuts in Calgary and Edmonton.

The province said on Wednesday that it will continue to extend its funding to YEG and YYC for transit subsidies to Albertans on income support and AISH.

“Alberta’s government understands the need to support low-income Albertans,” said Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon in a news release after speaking with Calgary and Edmonton mayors.

“Calgary and Edmonton also run their own transit program, which the province subsidizes Following conversations with the two largest cities, it is clear that the cities are not able to pay for their full programs at this time. As a result, Alberta’s government will continue to extend this funding to the cities and work with them to ensure their low-income transit program continues to be funded in the future.”

The province’s decision to withdraw funding for the two cities received criticism from both Calgary and Edmonton mayors. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek called it an “insult,” while Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the decision to defund the program showed that the Province’s priorities were “in the wrong place.”

