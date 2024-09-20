Pump off: Alberta gas prices are set to rise today

Yesterday might have been a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices may rise today.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Calgary will rise by approximately six cents per litre to $1.449 and five cents per litre to $1.379 in Edmonton on September 20.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to rise by six cents in Calgary and five cents in Edmonton.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada, with the highest prices today at $1.689 in Vancouver and Victoria. It could be worse, we guess.

So, hopefully, your spidey senses were tingling yesterday, and you went to fill up your vehicle when fuel was a little cheaper at the pumps — you’ll be driving lots to enjoy lots of fall things to see and do in Alberta!