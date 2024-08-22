TransportationUrbanized

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Aug 22 2024, 8:12 pm
Fill up your tanks: Alberta gas prices are set to drop this week
Friday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will drop by approximately two cents per litre to $142.9 and $145.9, respectively, on August 23.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by two cents per litre along with the price of diesel, dropping by one cent in Edmonton and seven cents in Calgary.

Alberta also has the lowest gas prices in Canada, with some of the highest prices found in  Vancouver at $170.9 and Charlottetown at $170.5. It hurts our wallets just thinking about those prices!

So if you’ve been holding off on filling up your tanks, you might want to head down to your nearest gas station tomorrow!

