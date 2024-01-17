Winter wallop: Parts of Alberta forecast to get 40 cm of snow today

After a pretty dry start to winter, parts of southern Alberta are being walloped by some heavy snow, including some areas forecast to receive up to 40 cm by the end of Wednesday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), snowfall warnings are in place for a large swath of southwestern and southern Alberta, with snow set to continue to fall throughout the day.

Snowfall is expected to taper off early Thursday morning, however, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, and ECCC added people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop,” the federal weather agency added.

You can see the full list of warnings here.

The snowy conditions come just days after Alberta was plunged into a deep freeze thanks to a descending polar vortex, wreaking havoc on flights and making some spots one of the coldest places on Earth.