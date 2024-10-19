Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

This $3.4M home in Edmonton is SO elegant and has the greatest views

Allison Stephen
Oct 19 2024, 11:00 am
Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

You could be the new owner of a serene and elegant home on one of Edmonton’s most expensive streets, but it certainly won’t come cheap.

This stunning home, located at 188 Windermere Drive, is a more than 3,600-square-foot walkout bungalow offering unobstructed views of the river valley and golf course below.

It boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms and was recently listed on the market for $3,485,000.

“A home that must be seen to truly appreciate,” the listing reads.

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

“Each window was strategically placed to enjoy the river, golf course, and ravine views from almost anywhere in the house.”

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

We love how bright and open this gorgeous home’s main floor is. The space is extraordinary in detail, from the fireplace to the ceilings.

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

The kitchen is enormous, equipped with top-of-the-line equipment and plenty of counter space.

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

The primary suite features everything you would expect in a luxury home, including a fireplace, a massive closet, and ensuite space.

Imagine how cozy this room would feel on a cold winter night.

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

There’s also a massive and versatile bonus room that could be used as a games room, office, guest suite, or theatre — whatever your heart desires!

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

In the walkout basement, you’ll find a gym, three bedrooms, a wet bar, and a wine room.

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

Step into the backyard, where your quiet, peaceful oasis awaits you. We’d sure love a soak in the hot tub while admiring the river valley!

Jeremy J. Amyotte/Real Broker

In addition to tons of living space, the home is equipped with an enormous four-car garage with heated floors, a dog wash, a half bath, and an RV parking pad.

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.

