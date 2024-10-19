This $3.4M home in Edmonton is SO elegant and has the greatest views

You could be the new owner of a serene and elegant home on one of Edmonton’s most expensive streets, but it certainly won’t come cheap.

This stunning home, located at 188 Windermere Drive, is a more than 3,600-square-foot walkout bungalow offering unobstructed views of the river valley and golf course below.

It boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms and was recently listed on the market for $3,485,000.

“A home that must be seen to truly appreciate,” the listing reads.

“Each window was strategically placed to enjoy the river, golf course, and ravine views from almost anywhere in the house.”

We love how bright and open this gorgeous home’s main floor is. The space is extraordinary in detail, from the fireplace to the ceilings.

The kitchen is enormous, equipped with top-of-the-line equipment and plenty of counter space.

The primary suite features everything you would expect in a luxury home, including a fireplace, a massive closet, and ensuite space.

Imagine how cozy this room would feel on a cold winter night.

There’s also a massive and versatile bonus room that could be used as a games room, office, guest suite, or theatre — whatever your heart desires!

In the walkout basement, you’ll find a gym, three bedrooms, a wet bar, and a wine room.

Step into the backyard, where your quiet, peaceful oasis awaits you. We’d sure love a soak in the hot tub while admiring the river valley!

In addition to tons of living space, the home is equipped with an enormous four-car garage with heated floors, a dog wash, a half bath, and an RV parking pad.

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.