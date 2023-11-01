NewsWeather

The November forecast for Alberta is out and it's looking GOOD

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Nov 1 2023, 4:57 pm
The November forecast for Alberta is out and it's looking GOOD
Autumn Sky Photography/Shutterstock

After a chilly end to October, the Alberta forecast for November is hinting at some pretty nice weather for the province.

The Weather Network has released the outlook for this month, and parts of Alberta are looking milder than normal to start, with bits of cooler temperatures seeping into the eastern and southern areas of the province.

Alberta forecast November

WeatherBell | The Weather Network

Fast forward to the second week of November, and things remain pretty stable, with the milder weather even spreading further east across the Prairies.

Alberta forecast November

WeatherBell | The Weather Network

“This should mean that most of Canada will be milder-than-normal or near-normal for the final two weeks of November,” The Weather Network added.

WeatherBell | The Weather Network

The forecasters urged that normal temperatures tend to take a drop during November, so “mild temperatures during late November will not be anywhere near as warm as what many Canadians saw in October.”

You can check out the full national forecast here.

If you are itching to get into the holiday season, be sure to check out our roundup of small towns in Alberta that become magical in the winter.

