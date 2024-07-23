We may be in the dog days of summer, but we’re looking forward to a gorgeous autumn in Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Brian Proctor says they are predicting a transformative weather pattern over the next few months, bringing much-needed relief from a hot and dry summer.

Over the next six weeks, temperatures in Alberta will remain above normal across most of the province, with the most dramatic probability occurring along the Rocky Mountain National Parks toward the Grande Prairie area.

“I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet in the short term, but definitely a lot of us are looking forward to La Niña conditions as we start moving into the fall,” said Proctor.

“It’s definitely been an interesting summer if we think about how cool and moist we were for portions of May and June, followed by turning the heat on suddenly through July.”

Proctor added that the heat will likely linger into August and September, but Alberta will experience a strengthening La Niña season as we enter fall, bringing cooler temperatures to the province.

You might also like: 34 athletes from Alberta competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

These are the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs in Alberta right now

Weather patterns will begin to shift later into September and October. Proctor expects Alberta to experience neutral conditions, with a lower probability of above-normal temperatures.

The La Niña looks to be getting more significant as winter moves along, with weather models showing little to no probability of above-average temperatures in Alberta. As La Niña strengthens in October, November, and December, the amount of precipitation will also change.

“Typically, we get more snow under La Niña’s and tend to get cooler temperatures. So as this La Niña strengthens, its impacts are likely to become more widespread and more significant.”

After a brutally hot summer in both Calgary and Edmonton and wildfires prompting the evacuation of Jasper National Park, we can’t wait to see some much-needed moisture and relief.

Are you excited about this weather pattern? Let us know in the comments!