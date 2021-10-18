The Weeknd cancels arena concerts in favour of new stadium tour

Canadian musician The Weeknd has announced his upcoming tour is getting the stadium treatment, leaving many fans wondering about their chances of seeing the star.

The “After Hours” tour was originally scheduled to launch in the summer of 2020, before being pushed back to early 2022.

The Weeknd was set to kick off the tour with a two-night stay at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on January 14 and 15, 2022.

Other additional Canadian stops included Rogers Place in Edmonton on January 17, Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on January 19, a two-night stay at Scotiabank Centre in Toronto on February 1 and 2 and Centre Bell in Montreal on February 3.

The tour was also set to return to Toronto on April 10 and 11.

While The Weeknd hasn’t announced his newly rescheduled dates just yet, he explains on social media that they’re “forthcoming.”

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” the Super Bowl halftime show headliner stated.

“Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale,” he added.

The tour has also been rebranded, and is now called “After Hours ’til the Dawn.”

Many fans have expressed their frustration with the change of dates and venues.

Nah Abel. I’ve been holding onto these VIP for like 2 years. You’re not taking these from me. Just move the date & let current ticket holders use their ticket on the new dates. — jos (@jdubbbz) October 18, 2021

How you gonna give current ticket holders priority huh ?? I’ve held on to mine for almost 3yrs and now you telling me they getting snatched from me ?? — Myah’nessa 🦂✨ (@mermaid_myahh) October 18, 2021

This ain’t it. Covid aside forcing refunds and moving to stadiums where the loyal fans who bought tickets 2 years ago will get worse that will cost more money than the original tickets? This isn’t about covid/area restrictions, this is a cash grab — Derrano (@Yakket115) October 18, 2021

This is a poor way to treat fans. I know it’s probably isn’t something you make the decisions on but it’s a joke that we’re gonna have to re-buy our tickets. Surely the existing ones can just be transferred like you did the first time it was pushed back? — Jamie Dąbrowiecki (@jdabXO) October 18, 2021