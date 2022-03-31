Calgary drivers are among the happiest in Canada: survey

We all have stories about being stuck in traffic or witnessing road rage, but as it turns out, Calgary is home to some of the happiest drivers in Canada.

A new survey from Kijiji Autos ranking the most populated cities in the country has found that Calgary takes the third spot when it comes to the happiest drivers.

The survey found that 77% of Calgarians feel happy while driving at least once a week.

We also rank second when it comes to the least dangerous drivers, with 27% of those surveyed saying that they think there are dangerous drivers in the city.

Over three-quarters of Calgary drivers believe our streets are in great shape when it comes to road conditions.

The survey also says 74% of those surveyed in Calgary have lost their temper while driving.

Listening to music, scenic views, and a sense of freedom are among the top reasons why Canadians love driving, according to the Kijiji survey.

The research revealed that four in five people feel happiest when on the road. The calmest drivers are located in Kitchener, Ontario, and the most focused are in Hamilton, Ontario.

On the other end of the spectrum, more than half of drivers in Winnipeg admit to getting angry behind the wheel at least once a week.

Almost half (46%) of Canadians feel anxious at least once per week while driving, with dangerous driving, cutting in, and tailgating cited as the top anxiety-inducing behaviours.

Across the country, drivers in Quebec City are apparently the happiest, with those in Kitchener coming in second place just ahead of Calgary.

With files from Amanda Wawryk