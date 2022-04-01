More than 25 Calgary communities will have photo radar this April

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of April.

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

“These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service (CPS) in a news release.

To address community needs, CPS has announced that a mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This April, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 27 Calgary communities:

Alyth/Bonnybrook

Arbour Lake

Beddington

Bowness

Citadel

Dover

Erin Woods

Hidden Valley

Hillhurst

Huntington Hills

Lakeview

MacEwan

Monterey Park

Montgomery

New Brighton

Panorama

Ramsay

Renfrew

Saddleridge

Sandstone

Skyview Ranch

St. Andrews Heights

Tuscany

University Heights

West Hillhurst

Willow Park

Windsor Park

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all traffic signal phases, including red lights.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said CPS.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how high above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land drivers in front of a judge.