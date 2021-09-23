Alberta reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Health officials in Alberta reported 1,660 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as hospitalizations in the province continue to rise.

New numbers from the province show that there are now 20,180 active COVID-19 cases, a decrease of 124 since Wednesday.

There were 17 new virus-related deaths reported over the past 24 hours, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,611.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 286,706 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 263,915 have since recovered.

There are now 1,058 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, an increase of 18 since Wednesday. That tally includes 226 who are in intensive care.

As of September 22, there have been 5,896,827 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the eligible population, 82% have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 73.2% are considered fully immunized with two doses.