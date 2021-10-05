Alberta reports 663 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths

Alberta health officials reported 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the province announce more Albertans will be eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of active cases in the province now stands at 19,456, a decrease of 1,218.

There are 1,094 people in hospital due to the virus, an increase of 15 from Monday’s count of 1,079. Currently, 252 individuals are in intensive care with the virus.

You might also like: Alberta has skipped autumn with snow falling in the province

Did you see that? Meteor streaks across Alberta sky

Canada urges other countries to allow travellers with mixed vaccines

There were 26 new deaths caused by the virus reported, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,778.

As of October 4, there have been 6,142,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 84.5% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 75.1% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to vulnerable Albertans, including those who are 75+, First Nations, Metis or Inuit people who are over 65 years of age, and as soon as six months have passed since the last dose.

“Older Albertans remain uniquely at risk,” said Kenney.

Booking for the third dose begins at 8 am Wednesday, according to Kenney.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 304,502 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta, with 282,268 having since recovered.