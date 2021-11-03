Alberta reports 487 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 487 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 6,693.

There are now 697 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of six since Wednesday’s count of 691. Hospitalizations include 155 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of four.

There were 14 additional deaths related to the virus reported over the past 24 hours, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,133.

As of November 2, a total of 6,583,429 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Of vaccine-eligible Albertans, 87.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 80.6% are now fully immunized with two doses.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 325,001 confirmed cases of the disease have been found, including 315,175 infections that have since recovered.

The province also announced that starting November 8, some Albertans will be eligible to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those Albertans include: