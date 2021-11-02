Alberta reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 6,911.

There are now 691 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of two since Tuesday’s count of 689. Hospitalizations include 159 people currently in intensive care, an increase of two.

There were eight additional deaths related to the virus reported over the past 24 hours, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,119.

As of November 1, a total of 6,559,777 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Due to technical maintenance, vaccine numbers will be updated on November 3, according to a posting on the Alberta government website.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 324,514 confirmed cases of the disease have been found, including 314,484 infections that have since recovered.