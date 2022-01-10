635 in hospital with COVID-19 as Alberta changes PCR testing eligibility

Alberta health officials reported 17,577 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as hospitalizations increased by more than 100.

Including the new infections, there are a total of 57,332 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The three-day COVID-19 case load is as follows:

January 7: 6,161 cases

January 8: 6,135 cases

January 9: 5,281 cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced Monday that there have been an additional six deaths caused by the virus reported since Friday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,344.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 412,829 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 352,153 have since recovered.

Currently, there are 635 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 131 from Friday. That number includes 72 in intensive care with COVID-19.

As of January 9, there have been 7,900,731 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.6% have had at least one shot, while 85.6% have had two doses of vaccine.

It is now taking around two days to get test results back due to the swell in cases caused by the Omicron wave, according to Hinshaw.

Due to the strain on the province’s testing capacity, PCR testing will now be limited to those in specific categories, such as continuing care workers, shelters, and correctional facilities. Those who are not eligible should cancel their tests.

A full list of those who are eligible for testing can be found here.

A printable pdf form will also be offered to those who need proof of their COVID-19 rapid test result. Albertans can enter their name, the time the test was taken, and other information if they are asked to present a positive COVID-19 result.

You can share the form along with a picture of the rapid test result with whomever you need to.The form is not valid proof of a recent test for the purposes of the Restrictions Exemption Program.

“Anyone who has COVID symptoms almost certainly has COVID,” said Hinshaw. “We’ve never seen this kind of transmission before.”