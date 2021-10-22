Albertans must be fully immunized to use vaccine passport starting next week

Starting next week, Albertans will be required to be fully immunized against COVID-19 in order to qualify for the province’s Restrictions Exemption Program.

This means people must have had both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days prior to the date they’re using the vaccine passport.

Under the Restrictions Exemption Program, businesses can operate as usual with no restrictions, as long as they are serving only people who can show proof of immunization or who have a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The program was initially announced on September 15 and went into effect on September 20; however, the government has allowed a period of time in which Albertans could use the vaccine passport if they had had just a single dose of vaccine, given that it was administered 14 days or more before use.

Beginning Monday, October 25, anyone showing proof of vaccine must have received their second dose at least 14 days prior to entering a business or event participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Those who are not fully vaccinated can continue to provide a privately paid, negative COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours, or valid proof of medical exemption.

As of November 15, Albertans will be required to show their vaccine record using a QR code as proof of immunization at all businesses and events participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program. This way, businesses can quickly and easily confirm vaccine records by scanning QR codes using the AB Covid Records Verifier app.

Individuals will continue to be required to show proof of identification along with their vaccine record.

Albertans can get their enhanced vaccine record with a QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords without creating an account. They can also request a printed proof of vaccination with a QR code at no cost from a local registry agent office or by calling 811.

The Restrictions Exemption Program does not apply to businesses or entities that need to be accessed for daily living. More information about which businesses fall under the program can be found on the Government of Alberta’s website.