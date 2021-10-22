Alberta reports 656 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

There were 656 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Friday as active cases remain above 10,000.

There were 12 new deaths caused by the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,026.

The number of active infections in the province now sits at 10,037, a decrease of 397 cases since Thursday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 319,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 306,113 since recovered.

There are currently 889 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 191 in intensive care.

As of October 20, 86.4% of the province’s eligible population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.3% are fully immunized with two shots. A total of 6,424,181 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta.