Alberta reports 356 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose back above 5,000 on Friday, with 356 new infections reported by the province.

There are currently 5,017 active cases in Alberta, up from Thursday’s count of 4,969.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the province has reported 334,203 cases of COVID-19, with 325,951 now recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, three additional deaths caused by the virus were reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,235.

The province’s testing positivity rate was just over 4% on November 25.

There are 455 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, including 90 who are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital with the disease, 68.79% are unvaccinated, while 26.81% are fully immunized and 4.4% are partially vaccinated.

As of November 25, 88.6% of Alberta’s eligible population age 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.6% have had two shots. A total of 6,834,512 doses of vaccine have been administered across the province.

In a Friday afternoon Twitter thread, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, addressed reports of the virus’ new Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, and reminded Albertans of the importance of getting vaccinated.

We continue to work with our partners in Canada and across the world to monitor emerging variants and will make any adjustments necessary to protect the health and safety of Albertans. (4/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) November 26, 2021

Dr. Hinshaw noted that, at this time, there have been no cases of the Omicron variant detected in Canada.