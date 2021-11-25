Alberta reports 379 new COVID-19 cases as active infections drop below 5,000

There were 379 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Thursday as the number of active infections in the province dropped below 5,000.

Alberta is currently seeing a total of 4,969 active COVID-19 cases, down by 64 infections from Wednesday’s count of 5,033

There are 465 people in Alberta hospitals with the virus, including 98 people in intensive care.

Of those in hospital with the virus, 68.82% are unvaccinated, 4.3% are partially immunized, and 26.88% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of November 24, there have been 6,825,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. This includes 88.5% of eligible Albertans aged 12 and up who have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 83.5% who have received two doses.

Alberta’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate was just under 4% on November 24.

Including Thursday’s new infections, a total of 333,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Alberta over the course of the pandemic. Of those, 325,646 are now recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, one additional death caused by the disease has been reported, putting Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll at 3,232.