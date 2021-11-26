Proof of vaccine changes are coming to Alberta ski hills next week

A few changes are coming to Alberta’s Restrictions Exemption Program (vaccine passport system) next week.

Beginning Monday, November 29, Alberta ski hills can run outdoor activities as usual without requiring vaccine passports.

Outdoor locations and services will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from guests. This includes:

Chairlifts and general outdoor areas

Outdoor ticket windows and kiosks

Outdoor eating areas and pick-up windows

Outdoor temporary washroom trailers

Starting November 29, ski hill operators can officially choose to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) for indoor spaces. This allows facilities to remain open for indoor dining and other activities without having to adhere to physical distancing requirements and capacity restrictions in indoor spaces, enclosed chairlifts, and gondolas.

A vaccine passport or recent negative COVID-19 test will be required for all indoor spaces at ski hills participating in the REP, including but not limited to the following:

Rental shops

Retail shops

Repair shops

Guest services counters

Locker rooms

Ski and snowboard lessons and programs

Resort buses and shuttles

Gondolas and enclosed chairlifts

It’s important to note that face masks will still be required for all indoor and enclosed areas at ski resorts in Alberta.

You might also like: Canada’s mask recommendations have changed, so what kind should you wear?

Alberta reports 379 new COVID-19 cases as active infections drop below 5,000

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in a month

Additionally, trade shows can opt into the Restrictions Exemption Program beginning November 29.

This allows paid-entry markets and trade shows, including artisan and craft fairs and holiday markets, to run without having to adhere to capacity limits, physical distancing requirements, and other operating restrictions.

“These changes maintain the intent of the REP – to keep Albertans safe – while reflecting what we’ve heard for businesses and venues to operate effectively,” said Jason Copping, Alberta Minister of Health, in a press release.

“We continue to follow the evidence and update the guidance so the program can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in ways that make sense for Albertans.”

Anyone aged 12 and older is required to provide one of the following to access events and businesses participating in the REP:

QR code proof of full immunization, including those from other Canadian provinces and territories (with the second dose received two weeks or more before the time of service), along with valid identification (for those age 18 and older) that matches the vaccine record

First Nation and Canadian Armed Forces vaccine records are accepted proof of vaccination and do not require a QR code

Out-of-country vaccine records are also accepted in Alberta and do not require a QR code

A negative, privately paid COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours

Valid proof of a medical exemption

The REP does not apply to businesses, venues, or services that need to be accessed for daily living. A full list of participating and exempt businesses is available on the COVID-19 public health actions webpage.